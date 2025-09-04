E-Paper | September 04, 2025

A new threat

Editorial Published September 4, 2025

THE deadly suicide bombing targeting a BNP-M meeting in Quetta on Tuesday has exposed a lethal new actor involved in Balochistan’s violence: the presence of the self-styled Islamic State group in the province, which reportedly claimed the attack. This further complicates a situation where Baloch separatists and to a lesser degree, the TTP, are already involved in acts of terrorism. At least 15 people were confirmed dead in the attack, while BNP-M head Akhtar Mengal, PkMAP leader Mehmood Achakzai and other political leaders remained unhurt. It is shocking that a suicide bomber was able to carry out the atrocity at the site of a mass meeting where the province’s leading political figures were gathered. As per the authorities, reports were circulating that terrorists would target the meeting. Mr Mengal and his party were also targeted earlier this year when they were taking out a rally in Mastung in March. Balochistan has witnessed widespread militant violence this year, with major attacks including the Jaffar Express ambush in March and the Khuzdar school bus bombing in May. Security forces have also been targeted in numerous incidents; the latest attack occurred on Tuesday when five security men were martyred in an IED blast in Kech.

These facts, particularly the emergence of IS as a ‘player’ in Balochistan’s milieu of militancy, indicate that a fresh security strategy for the province is required to deal with separatist violence as well as religiously inspired violent actors. In this context, civilian events — political, religious etc — should be given the same security cover as military ones. Observers say there is a threat to upcoming Rabiul Awwal celebrations in the province, therefore the state must redouble its efforts to provide security to these events. Yet in the long run, as this paper has previously argued, a militarised approach to security in Balochistan alone will not produce lasting results. While violent elements must be neutralised, particularly IS and the TTP, and their supporters — internal and external — exposed, these operations must be complemented by facilitating the political process in the province, so that credible political forces, with roots in the masses, can contribute to peace by helping quell the separatist insurgency. Where the involvement of IS is concerned, this fresh threat must be nipped in the bud before it mutates into a monster.

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2025

