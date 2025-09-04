E-Paper | September 04, 2025

Lakki peace body members survive bomb attack

A Correspondent Published September 4, 2025 Updated September 4, 2025 06:58am

LAKKI MARWAT: Local residents and members of a peace committee survived a bomb attack in the Sherikhel area of Lakki Marwat district on Tuesday night, the police said.

An official said that an explosive device attached to a motorcycle parked alongside a mosque by suspected terrorists went off with a bang, panicking the villagers.

“The blast was heard in the entire locality but luckily it did not cause any casualties,” the official said. He said that a portion of the outer wall of the mosque was partially damaged in the explosion.

Meanwhile, funeral prayers of the martyrs of the Bannu terrorist attack were offered in the cantonment area on Wednesday.

KP chief secretary Shahab Ali Shah, IGP Zulfiqar Hameed and Commandant Federal Constabulary Mohammad Riaz Nazir Gara, regional police officer Sajjad Khan, district police officer Saleem Abbas Kulachi, Counter-Terrorism Department SP Fazal Wahid and other police officials were in attendance.

A soldier of the Pakistan army and five FC personnel had lost their lives in an intense exchange of fire with terrorists after a suicide attack on the Federal Constabulary compound. Government officials placed floral wreaths on the coffins of martyrs while an alert FC contingent presented a final salute to them.

On the occasion, the chief secretary and provincial police officer condemned the cowardly terrorist attack on the Federal Constabulary compound and paid rich tributes to the martyrs who laid down their lives for the defence of the motherland.

They said that the supreme sacrifices offered by brave sons of the soil would not go in vain; adding that the police, FC and other security forces were ready at all times to thwart nefarious plans of terrorists against the country and its people.

They said that the fight would continue until the last terrorist was eliminated. They said the state and the people shared equally the grief of the families of the martyrs. They added that the sacrifice offered by the martyrs was a guarantee of peace, tranquility and a secure future for the coming generations.

Later, the chief secretary, the IGP and FC commandant visited the Combined Military Hospital, Bannu, where they enquired after the injured army and FC soldiers.

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2025

