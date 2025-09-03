Terrorist killed during intelligence-based operation in KP’s Lakki Marwat: police

A terrorist commander, allegedly involved in carrying out bomb blasts and targeting law enforcement personnel, was killed during an intelligence-based operation in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Lakki Marwat district, the police said on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the Lakki Marwat police, the terrorist — identified as Kifayatullah — was killed during an exchange of fire with the cops.

“The police, upon receiving information about a suspected hideout in Nawar Khel, led a Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) team and carried out the operation, during which one police constable was left injured due to an exchange of fire with the terrorists,” the statement said.

Ammunition and a Kalashnikov were recovered from the slain terrorist, it added.

