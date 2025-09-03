E-Paper | September 03, 2025

PM directs NDMA to complete all preparations in advance amid surging river levels

Published September 3, 2025 Updated September 3, 2025 08:36pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to complete in advance all arrangements for rescue and relief in view of rising water levels in the rivers, Radio Pakistan reports.

He issued these directives from Beijing during a telephonic conversation with NDMA Chairman Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik today.

PM Shehbaz discussed the recent flood situation in the country with the NDMA chairman and asked him to expedite protective and relief activities in collaboration with the provincial governments.

He said people should be kept informed well in advance regarding rising water levels in the Ravi, Chenab and Sutlej rivers.

The NDMA chairman briefed the premier about the prevailing flood situation, the rising water levels in the rivers and relief activities.

Pakistan Floods 2025

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Unity for survival
Updated 03 Sep, 2025

Unity for survival

Even amid a shared tragedy, leaders reach for familiar tactics of point-scoring.
Terrorism upswing
03 Sep, 2025

Terrorism upswing

THE latest figures regarding the number of terrorist attacks in Pakistan indicate that rather than abating, militant...
Reduced wheat acreage
03 Sep, 2025

Reduced wheat acreage

THE FAO’s assessment of Pakistan’s latest wheat crop is both reassuring and worrying. On the one hand, it...
Tianjin summit
Updated 02 Sep, 2025

Tianjin summit

Countries like Pakistan must take full advantage of the emerging regional and global formations.
Looming Glofs
02 Sep, 2025

Looming Glofs

THE Met Office’s latest high-priority alert for glacial lake outburst floods in Gilgit-Baltistan ought to jolt the...
Society scrutiny
02 Sep, 2025

Society scrutiny

THE ongoing floods, which have swept away homes and livelihoods across vast swathes of the country, have once again...