PM directs NDMA to complete all preparations in advance amid surging river levels

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to complete in advance all arrangements for rescue and relief in view of rising water levels in the rivers, Radio Pakistan reports.

He issued these directives from Beijing during a telephonic conversation with NDMA Chairman Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik today.

PM Shehbaz discussed the recent flood situation in the country with the NDMA chairman and asked him to expedite protective and relief activities in collaboration with the provincial governments.

He said people should be kept informed well in advance regarding rising water levels in the Ravi, Chenab and Sutlej rivers.

The NDMA chairman briefed the premier about the prevailing flood situation, the rising water levels in the rivers and relief activities.