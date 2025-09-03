E-Paper | September 03, 2025

Rescue 1122 carrying out rescue operations in Sindh’s Sukkur district: official

Published September 3, 2025 Updated September 3, 2025 07:42pm

Rescue 1122 teams remain fully mobilised in Sindh, continuing operations across various districts to safely evacuate residents from flood-prone areas.

Zubair Channa, Focal Person for the Sindh Provincial Rain and Flood Emergency Cell, has told Dawn.com that a Rescue 1122 team successfully relocated 21 people from the village of Haji Faqeer Muhammad Jatoi, in Sukkur’s Naseerabad tehsil, to a safe location. The group included 14 men, one woman and six children.

“In a separate operation, 34 more people were safely shifted from Goth Wadera Imam Bakhsh Jatoi to Goth Murad Bachal Shah Bakar,” he said.

Channa added that in Sehwan’s Mai Otho village, rescue teams also carried out timely evacuation efforts, ensuring the safety of affected families.

“Rescue 1122 teams are on high alert across the province and are responding promptly to all emergency reports, he said. “Citizens are urged to fully cooperate with rescue personnel and evacuate flood-prone areas immediately to prevent potential loss of life and property.”

Channa added that a control room has been established on the directives of the Sindh government, with emergency response teams stationed in every area to provide immediate assistance during an emergency.

