September 03, 2025

President Zardari discusses Punjab flood situation with Governor Sardar Haider

Published September 3, 2025 Updated September 3, 2025 04:32pm

President Asif Ali Zardari has held a detailed discussion with Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider regarding the devastating flood situation across the province, according to a statement from the PPP.

The governor briefed the president on the challenges faced by flood-affected communities, particularly in remote and cut-off areas. He also highlighted the relief efforts underway, noting that the Pakistan Red Crescent Society has expanded its services to almost every part of Punjab, including Lahore, Hafizabad, Kasur, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Narowal and Mandi Bahauddin.

He added that relief camps have already been set up and a water treatment plant is being established in Kartarpur to provide safe drinking water to locals.

