‘Medium flood’ persists at Guddu Barrage as water enters Sindh

According to the latest data by the Sindh Rain and Flood Emergency Monitoring Cell, Guddu Barrage recorded 354,224 cusecs of water outflow, continuing with its trend of “medium flood”, with water level expected to rise.

Meanwhile, both Sukkur and Kotri Barrage continue to remain in “low flood” with the outflowing water levels at 250,875 cusecs and 237,999 cusecs, respectively.

Low flood persisted at Panjand as well, with the outflowing water level recorded at 169,207 cusecs. The water level at Sukkur Barrage is expected to rise, while levels at both Kotri and Panjand showed a “steady” trend.