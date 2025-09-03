‘Very high’ to ‘exceptionally high’ flood levels in next 48 hours expected in Chenab river: PDMA

Authorities have warned that Chenab river at Marala, Khanki, and Qadirabad could attain ‘very high’ to ‘exceptionally high’ flood levels between 6am on Sept 3 and 6am on Sept 4, along with associated nullahs of Chenab and Ravi rivers during the next 48 hours.

According to the Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), the radar station of the Pakistan Meteorological Department in Sialkot is continuously reporting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the upper catchments of the Chenab as well as associated nullahs of Chenab and Ravi rivers, a notification by the Punjab’s Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said.

PDMA also urged the district administrations of the mentioned districts to ensure sufficient staffing round-the-clock in District Emergency Operations Centers (DEOCs), activate flood monitoring and early warning systems, and make sure accurate and timely information is disseminated on safety measures and evacuation plans through electronic and social media.