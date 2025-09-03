E-Paper | September 03, 2025

Unity for survival

Editorial Published September 3, 2025 Updated September 3, 2025 05:48am

THEY say adversity makes strange bedfellows. In Pakistan, even calamitous events struggle to do so. Floods have swept through KP, drowned swathes of Punjab after water was released from across the border, and displaced thousands. The destruction is immense. Yet the country’s politicians, rather than rallying together, remain stuck in their habitual quarrels. A fleeting glimpse of unity came at the opening of the National Assembly session on Monday, when members suspended routine business to focus on the unfolding disaster. The spirit evaporated almost instantly. On the orders of Imran Khan, PTI legislators boycotted a scheduled NDMA briefing. Their absence turned what should have been a vital forum into yet another stage for political one-upmanship. The instinct to politicise calamity is not confined to one side. A couple of months ago, PTI lawmakers in Punjab tried to present the floods as proof of the provincial government’s failures, only to face worse devastation in KP. And now, during the NA debate, ministers used up precious time to trumpet their own ‘effective’ responses or to cast blame on rivals and contractors. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, while correctly pointing to encroachments and poor planning, also singled out a company in his home constituency, turning part of his speech into a political broadside. Even amid a shared tragedy, leaders reach for familiar tactics of point-scoring.

Nevertheless, the defence minister was right to call the situation a “man-made disaster”. Successive governments have allowed hotels to sprout on riverbeds, sanctioned housing societies on floodplains and neglected to enforce building codes. Big dams remain mired in politics; small reservoirs and local drainage schemes, which could be completed in a year or two, are ignored. Weather-monitoring is abysmal: Pakistan has 85 stations to cover nearly 800,000 sq km, when thousands would be needed to meet international standards. No wonder the country lurches blindly from one storm to the next. There are precedents for doing better. During the 2010 floods, leaders did at least convene all-parties meetings and discussed creating an independent relief commission. The spirit was imperfect, but it showed some recognition that disaster could not be fought through mudslinging.

This year’s floods ought to provoke similar realism. Unity is now a matter of survival. Politicians must come together to debate the hard questions: how to complete existing dam projects, build smaller water-storage structures, empower local governments and invest in forecasting capacity. They must also strengthen disaster-resilient infrastructure, enforce zoning laws against construction on riverbeds, upgrade drainage in cities, and expand social protection for displaced families. Climate change is redrawing the map. Three major floods in three provinces this summer alone should be warning enough. The waters have shown no partisanship. Neither should the politicians.

Published in Dawn, September 3rd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Unity for survival
03 Sep, 2025

Unity for survival

THEY say adversity makes strange bedfellows. In Pakistan, even calamitous events struggle to do so. Floods have ...
Terrorism upswing
03 Sep, 2025

Terrorism upswing

THE latest figures regarding the number of terrorist attacks in Pakistan indicate that rather than abating, militant...
Reduced wheat acreage
03 Sep, 2025

Reduced wheat acreage

THE FAO’s assessment of Pakistan’s latest wheat crop is both reassuring and worrying. On the one hand, it...
Tianjin summit
Updated 02 Sep, 2025

Tianjin summit

Countries like Pakistan must take full advantage of the emerging regional and global formations.
Looming Glofs
02 Sep, 2025

Looming Glofs

THE Met Office’s latest high-priority alert for glacial lake outburst floods in Gilgit-Baltistan ought to jolt the...
Society scrutiny
02 Sep, 2025

Society scrutiny

THE ongoing floods, which have swept away homes and livelihoods across vast swathes of the country, have once again...