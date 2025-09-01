E-Paper | September 01, 2025

Climate change result of our actions: Khawaja Asif

Published September 1, 2025 Updated September 1, 2025 05:57pm

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said in the National Assembly that any climate change in the country is due to “our own actions”.

He said the recent floods were the third or fourth major “catastrophe” in the country in the last 12 or 15 years.

“With that, we have done value addition that we created hotels and houses on waterways, the main route and path of the river has been encroached and presumed that it’s a sewer so housing colonies can be made here.

“So I want to state that this is a time for self-accountability, that when you encroach or invite it or allow any person … and make such [housing] schemes, then nature reacts.”

He said in all of Pakistan, from the cloudbursts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the rains in Punjab, the natural jurisdiction of rivers was interfered with by humans.

Pakistan Floods 2025

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Mass ecocide

Mass ecocide

Umair Javed
The key debate is on the extent of middle-class complicity in encouraging destructive patterns of real estate development

Editorial

Infected inmates
Updated 01 Sep, 2025

Infected inmates

HIV outbreak among inmates highlights dangers of neglecting healthcare in closed institutions, reminds us of our failed response to the disease.
IS in Afghanistan
01 Sep, 2025

IS in Afghanistan

TALIBAN-ruled Afghanistan already has a militancy problem, with various terrorist groups finding refuge in the...
Solar for Gwadar
01 Sep, 2025

Solar for Gwadar

THE maritime affairs minister last week announced plans to utilise solar energy to power the Gwadar port. It is ...
Agricultural loss
Updated 31 Aug, 2025

Agricultural loss

The agricultural losses will weigh heavily on both the economy and people. More people are likely to slip below the poverty line.
Sost protest
31 Aug, 2025

Sost protest

FOR over 40 days, the traders of Sost in Gilgit-Baltistan have been protesting to press the federal government to...
Equal citizens
31 Aug, 2025

Equal citizens

PAKISTAN is found wanting when it comes to preserving the constitutional freedoms and dignity of its minority...