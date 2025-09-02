E-Paper | September 02, 2025

Prosecution gets more time to submit case record of Aleema’s son

Wajih Ahmed Sheikh Published September 2, 2025 Updated September 2, 2025 04:33am

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Monday granted more time to prosecution to produce the case record on a bail petition filed by Shershah Khan, son of Aleema Khan, in the Jinnah House attack.

During the hearing, Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, sisters of incarcerated PTI founding chairman Imran Khan, were present in the court.

When the matter came up for hearing, the investigating officer sought more time from the judge to present the case record before the court.

However, the defence counsel argued that the prosecution’s failure to produce the record amounted to “delaying tactics”.

Shershah, who has been on judicial remand in the May 9 violence case pertaining to the attack on the Jinnah House, the residence of Lahore corps commander, had approached the court for release on post-arrest bail.

After hearing initial arguments from both sides, Judge Manzer Ali Gill allo­w­­ed the prosecution counsel’s request and adjourned the hearing till Tuesday (today).

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2025

