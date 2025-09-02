E-Paper | September 02, 2025

EU allocates around Rs350m in emergency flood assistance

Published September 2, 2025 Updated September 2, 2025 06:15pm

The European Union has allocated Rs350 million in emergency assistance to Pakistan amid the recent flooding crisis.

In a post on X, it said devastating flash floods have claimed hundreds of lives, with many more still missing.

“In response to the urgent humanitarian needs in the flood-affected areas, the EU has allocated nearly Rs350m in emergency assistance,” it said, adding that this support would be provided through trusted humanitarian partner organisations and would include life-saving health services; water, sanitation, and hygiene support to prevent the spread of disease and cash assistance to help the most vulnerable meet their basic needs.

“The EU remains committed to standing in solidarity with the people of Pakistan during this critical time.”

