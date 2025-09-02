READ: With Sindh facing a ‘very high flood’, here’s what authorities must do to save thousands of lives

The Indus River roars with a force that has tested Sindh time and again. As a learner of flood management, I have been directly part of the 1994, 1995, 1997, 2010, 2015 river floods and the 2003, 2005 (Balochistan), 2011 and 2022 rain-induced floods. And now, in just three to four days, a very high flood looms over the province, threatening to engulf us yet again.

The water is expected to surpass 700,000 cusecs with a 10-20 per cent margin of uncertainty, pushing possible peaks and likely hitting 775,000 to 850,000 cusecs. Upstream, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have already been battered by floods that have claimed hundreds of lives and shattered infrastructure, most of which was built in the waterway or flood plains of the rivers.

I have said this before, and I will say this again: people may forget, but rivers remember their ways.

