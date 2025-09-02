Authorities closely monitoring situation at Head Sidhnai: PDMA DG

PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia has said that a deluge of water from the Ravi has reached Head Sidhnai with 117,000 cusecs of water.

Speaking to the media in Lahore, he said, “Experts, authorities and district administrations are closely monitoring the situation.”

He said that “critical decisions” will need to be implemented, particularly highlighting the Sidhnai’s location at Khanewal for the next 2-4 hours.

He added that “critical gauge” was expected due to the constant flow of 150,000 cusecs at Head Balloki for the past 22-24 hours. “This flow will ultimately reach Sidhnai,” he warned.