94 schools closed in Sahiwal, Chichawatni amid floods

At least 94 public sector educational institutions located in the flood-affected river Ravi belt have been closed for an additional seven days despite the end of the summer vacation.

Of the closed institutions, 46 are located in Sahiwal tehsil and 48 others in Chichawatni tehsil.

Sahiwal District Education Authority Chief Executive Officer Tanvir Ghazali says that education of approximately 22,000 to 23,000 students, studying from primary to higher secondary levels, has been disrupted due to the flood.

