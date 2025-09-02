E-Paper | September 02, 2025

Society scrutiny

Editorial Published September 2, 2025 Updated September 2, 2025 04:34am

THE ongoing floods, which have swept away homes and livelihoods across vast swathes of the country, have once again highlighted the perils of unchecked development. Many families have seen their life savings buried under mud and debris simply because housing societies were allowed to spring up in places where they should never have been allowed to build. The question is not only why their construction was permitted, but also why a nexus between the land mafia and regulators seems to thrive. The rot runs very deep. Pakistan’s real estate sector has for years functioned with minimal regulatory or legal oversight, leaving even those who purchase land in ostensibly safe areas vulnerable to financial ruin. Unscrupulous developers routinely defraud citizens, while regulators, whose primary task is to protect the public, often look the other way or feign ignorance.

Take the federal capital, for instance. A recent report has revealed that the Capital Development Authority has known since February 2024 that housing scheme sponsors have not been sharing allotment records through a digital platform, as it had mandated the previous year. This requirement was meant to ensure that the CDA could verify transfer letters and restrict approvals to plots within CDA-approved plans. Yet, despite recognising the risks to buyers, the authority has failed to act. The result has been fraudulent practices, such as over-invoicing and the ‘sale’ of a single property to multiple buyers, even in the country’s most regulated city. If this is the situation in Islamabad, one can only imagine the vulnerabilities faced elsewhere. It is clear that the state has abdicated its duty to protect citizens and their property. Until regulators are compelled to enforce their own rules, and until illegal and fraudulent practices are met with real consequences, the public remains exposed to exploitation. The authorities can no longer afford to ignore an industry that affects millions of families. Strict action is needed.

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tianjin summit
02 Sep, 2025

Tianjin summit

THE SCO’s two-day summit, which concluded in the Chinese city of Tianjin on Monday, offered a glimpse into a more...
Looming Glofs
02 Sep, 2025

Looming Glofs

THE Met Office’s latest high-priority alert for glacial lake outburst floods in Gilgit-Baltistan ought to jolt the...
Society scrutiny
02 Sep, 2025

Society scrutiny

THE ongoing floods, which have swept away homes and livelihoods across vast swathes of the country, have once again...
Infected inmates
Updated 01 Sep, 2025

Infected inmates

HIV outbreak among inmates highlights dangers of neglecting healthcare in closed institutions, reminds us of our failed response to the disease.
IS in Afghanistan
01 Sep, 2025

IS in Afghanistan

TALIBAN-ruled Afghanistan already has a militancy problem, with various terrorist groups finding refuge in the...
Solar for Gwadar
01 Sep, 2025

Solar for Gwadar

THE maritime affairs minister last week announced plans to utilise solar energy to power the Gwadar port. It is ...