Imran urged to seek overseas Pakistanis’ help for flood victims

ISLAMABAD: Claiming that the international community has not shown interest in supporting Pakistan after floods, the parliamentary committee of the PTI on Monday urged former prime minister Imran Khan to appeal to overseas Pakistanis to donate funds through Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government to help flood-hit people in Punjab and KP.

The committee endorsed the decision of Imran Khan to boycott the by-elections and resign from parliamentary committees. It also decided to stage a daily boycott of the National Assembly to send a message to national and international community that the democracy does not exist in the country.

PTI leader Asad Qaiser, while talking to Dawn, said that during the meeting, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan briefed the committee on his meeting with party patron-in-chief Imran Khan, after which the committee endorsed the decision to boycott the by-elections and resign from parliamentary committees.

“However, as international community has hardly shown any interest in supporting the flood victims, the committee decided to urge Imran Khan to appeal to overseas Pakistanis to donate funds for their support,” he said.

Replying to a question, Mr Qaiser further said that the overseas Pakistanis would be asked to transfer funds either to KP government or charity organisations of Imran Khan. The funds would be used to support flood victims in both Punjab and KP, he said.

“We fear that the crops will be ba­­dly affected due to floods, and next year there will be enormous pressure on the rupee as government will have to import food items including wheat and rice,” he warned. He said that the committee had decided to boycott the parliamentary sessions on a daily basis.

To another question, the PTI leader explaining the decision said that members of parliament would attend the sessions of the Senate and National Assembly and then walk out in protest.

He added that the country lacked the democracy, which was leading to continuous problems and growing security issues.

Rain hits Gandapur meeting

Meanwhile, PTI had arranged a meeting of media persons with KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur at KP House in Islamabad but heavy rain disrupted the event.

Strong winds dislodged the canopy set up in the lawn, forcing organisers to cancel the meeting. Media persons were later informed that the session could not be held.

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2025