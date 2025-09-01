E-Paper | September 01, 2025

Sindh govt taking all possible steps to deal with floods: spokesperson

Published September 1, 2025 Updated September 1, 2025 09:43pm

Sindh government spokesperson Mustafa Baloch has said that the provincial government is taking all possible steps to deal with the floods.

The Sindh government is "taking all possible steps to deal with the floods", Baloch said.

“Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the monitoring cell today, and senior officers of the departments gave a briefing,” according to the spokesperson.

Monitoring of possible floods is ongoing by the Sindh Provincial Rain and Flood Emergency Monitoring Cell, he added.

Guddu Barrage recorded 326,242 cusecs upstream, while the water in the downstream is 311,981 cusecs, according to the spokesperson, while Sukkur Barrage recorded 285,487 cusecs upstream, and 234,717 cusecs downstream.

There are fears of more water coming from Trimmu Barrage, which is being monitored 24 hours a day.

