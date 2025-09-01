E-Paper | September 01, 2025

At least 2,200 villages affected due to flooding: Punjab info minister

Published September 1, 2025 Updated September 1, 2025 03:49pm

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that 2,200-2,500 villages have been affected due to flooding.

“People were evacuated before the floods, which prevented the loss of lives. Otherwise, no person or animal would have remained safe from the speedy flow of water,” she said, addressing a press conference in Lahore.

Bokhari highlighted that over 1.6 million people were affected by flooding in the Chenab River. “Of the total, 344,000 people have been relocated to safe locations,” she said, adding that 151 flood relief camps were established, housing 4,226 people.

She added that 131 medical camps and 97 veterinary camps were established, and more than 238,000 animals were evacuated.

The minister also said that a total of 326,000 people were affected by flood in Ravi, adding that 283,000 of them were evacuated along with 213,000 animals. She added that 373,000 people were affected by the flooding in the Sutlej River.

Residents sit outside a makeshift tent beside a flooded field, following monsoon rains and rising water levels of the Chenab River, in Patraki village, Chiniot district, Punjab on August 30, 2025. — Reuters/Akhtar Soomro
Residents sit outside a makeshift tent beside a flooded field, following monsoon rains and rising water levels of the Chenab River, in Patraki village, Chiniot district, Punjab on August 30, 2025. — Reuters/Akhtar Soomro

