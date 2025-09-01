UN, growers warns of food shortages

The ongoing torrential rains and surging floods have inundated large swaths of farmlands and destroyed ready-to-reap crops, triggering fears of a food crisis and inflation, the UN and growers have warned, Anadolu Agency reports.

The water is flowing further south to fall into the mighty Indus River and is feared to wreak havoc on southern Sindh province in coming days.

“This isn’t normal — yet it’s becoming the new normal. Monsoons, driven by climate change, now bring fear and devastation to communities across Pakistan,” Mo Yahya, the UN resident and humanitarian coordinator, said in a post on X, after visiting the flood-hit areas.

“Flooded rice fields stretch as far as the eye can see. Farmers now face months without crops or income until the next planting season,” he said, while posting a video of flooded farmlands in Hafizabad district.

