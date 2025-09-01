Murad terms Sept 4-6 ‘most critical’ period for Sindh’s flood preparations

Detailing the flow of rivers, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah has termed the period from the morning of September 4 to September 6 as the “most critical” as it will be when the provincial government will have to make final preparations for the incoming flood.

He explained that waters from the Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers will combine at Panjnad on the morning of September 4, when the authorities will be able to make a better estimate of how much waterflows are expected in Sindh.

It will take another two days after arriving at Panjnad for the water to enter Sindh, the chief minister added.

“We are expecting peak at Guddu [Barrage] on September 6.”