Chenab, Ravi, Sutlej continue witnessing severe floods as Punjab death toll rises to 33

Ganda Singh Wala on the Sutlej River continues to witness an “exceptionally high” flood, while Balloki on Ravi and Trimmu on Chenab also record a “very high” flood level.

According to the Flood Forecasting Division’s data last updated at 9am, the outflows at Ganda Singh Wala were 253,068 cusecs and “steady”, while those at Trimmue were over 550,000 cusecs and “rising”.

Sulemanki on the Sutlej River and Sidhnai on Ravi were in “high” floods, while Khanki and Qadirabad on Chenab and Shahdara on Ravi recorded a “medium”.

The Guddu, Sukkur and Kotri barrages in Sindh logged in “low” flood levels.

Meanwhile, the PDMA has said that the death toll from floods in Punjab has risen to 33.