CM witnesses thermal drone surveillance

LAHORE: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz witnessed a demonstration of thermal drone surveillance during her visit to Talwar Post in river Sutlej near Kasur.

She also operated a thermal drone and watched its video.

According to a handout, she visited a flood relief camp in Sheikhupura and reviewed police, rescue and civil defense working.

She also visited a relief camp set up in DPS, Kasur, for flood-affected women. She interacted with them to inquire about their problems.

She also visited patients in a temporary hospital to inquire about their well-being.

She was briefed by the authorities concerned that rescue teams immediately responded to their call, pulled them out of the flood-affected area and shifted them to the relief camp.

She was told that 29 villages had been affected in Kasur district.

September 1st, 2025