Climate change minister says provinces were warned about monsoons

Dr Malik said that the NDMA and the federal government warned the provinces about the intensity of this monsoon season and glacial melt.

“We not only ran simulations, but we ran training programmes at the community level for any natural disaster,” he outlined, adding that warnings had been issued for the past six months.

“You have likely seen that there is destruction, but fatalities are low due to timely evacuations,” Dr Malik added.

“No one institution can take credit,” he emphasised.

The minister also urged the public to help flood victims by approaching NGOs.