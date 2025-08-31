Sindh CM Shah expects barrages to handle water pressure

The Sindh CM said that there will be a lot of pressure on the barrages, but they can safely handle the amount of water we are seeing.

“We need to protect our embankments,” CM Shah stated. “On the right bank between Guddu and Sukkur, there are six vulnerable points. I visited one and saw the preparations, ordering the irrigation minister to act as the focal person.

“On the left bank, the most vulnerable point is near Qadirpur. I visited it today; hopefully, we will keep these embankments safe.”

The chief minister added that the Sindh government is in contact with both the army and the navy in case of any emergency.