E-Paper | August 31, 2025

Sindh CM Shah expects barrages to handle water pressure

Published August 31, 2025 Updated August 31, 2025 08:45pm

The Sindh CM said that there will be a lot of pressure on the barrages, but they can safely handle the amount of water we are seeing.

“We need to protect our embankments,” CM Shah stated. “On the right bank between Guddu and Sukkur, there are six vulnerable points. I visited one and saw the preparations, ordering the irrigation minister to act as the focal person.

“On the left bank, the most vulnerable point is near Qadirpur. I visited it today; hopefully, we will keep these embankments safe.”

The chief minister added that the Sindh government is in contact with both the army and the navy in case of any emergency.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah addresses a press conference in Sukkur on August 31. — DawnNewsTV
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah addresses a press conference in Sukkur on August 31. — DawnNewsTV

Pakistan Floods 2025

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Agricultural loss
Updated 31 Aug, 2025

Agricultural loss

The agricultural losses will weigh heavily on both the economy and people. More people are likely to slip below the poverty line.
Sost protest
31 Aug, 2025

Sost protest

FOR over 40 days, the traders of Sost in Gilgit-Baltistan have been protesting to press the federal government to...
Equal citizens
31 Aug, 2025

Equal citizens

PAKISTAN is found wanting when it comes to preserving the constitutional freedoms and dignity of its minority...
Rebuilding lives
Updated 30 Aug, 2025

Rebuilding lives

The state must treat displacement as a policy priority, not an after-event improvisation.
Medicine shortage
30 Aug, 2025

Medicine shortage

THE alarm raised by the Pakistan Medical Association over the ongoing ‘unprecedented’ nationwide shortage of...
War on academia
30 Aug, 2025

War on academia

MUCH of President Donald Trump’s voter base is suspicious of the US higher education sector, particularly more...