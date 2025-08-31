E-Paper | August 31, 2025

RDA, RMC fail to remove illegal structures along Rawalpindi nullahs as monsoon season nears end

Published August 31, 2025 Updated August 31, 2025 11:33am

Illegal constructions along Leh Nullah and 11 other nullahs in the garrison city have not yet been removed by the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) and the Rawalpindi Metropolitan Corporation (RMC).

The civic agencies have failed to conduct a survey and identify the illegal constructions, even though the monsoon season is nearing its end.

The Punjab government had spent Rs150 million, including Rs80m on the cleanliness of Leh Nullah and Rs70m on 11 other nullahs of the garrison city ahead of the monsoon season.

Leh Nullah, which passes through the city’s downtown areas, swells during the monsoon, putting public life and property at risk.

