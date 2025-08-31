E-Paper | August 31, 2025

One killed as car slams into crowd in France

AFP Published August 31, 2025 Updated August 31, 2025 05:53am

ROUEN: A man intentionally ploughed his car into a crowd outside a wine bar in northern France af­ter an altercation early on Saturday, killing one pe­­­r­­­­son and injuring five others, two of them critically, prosecutors said.

The incident took place in the town of Evreux in the northern French region of Normandy at around 4am Saturday. An investig­a­­tion has been opened into homicide and attem­pted ho­­micide, according to the prosecutors, who ruled out any “terrorist” or racist mo­t­ives.

“Unfortunately, the toll is very heavy,” Evreux pu­­­b­­lic prosecutor Remi Cou­tin said. One man died at the scene, he added. Five people were injured, and two of them are in critical condition. Coutin said that “there was an altercation” between a young woman and several men.

The bouncers escorted all the patrons outside the bar located in the centre of the town of around 50,000 people.

“One person went to fetch a vehicle” and “del­i­b­erately reversed at high speed into the crowd outs­ide the establishment”, Co­­u­­tin added, saying the incident had “escalated and ended in a tragedy”.

Published in Dawn, August 31st, 2025

