NDMA’s focus on rescue, preventing disease: authority member

A member of the NDMA has said that the agency will carry out damage assessments once floodwaters recede, adding that the focus right now is on search, rescue and evacuation and monitoring disease.

Idrees Mahsud, a member of the NDMA’s Disaster Risk Reduction Wing, spoke on Geo News programme ‘Report Card’ and stated that the authority’s main focus is on tackling disease.

“In 2010, global agencies warned us that we need to be ready for pandemics and a second wave of death,” Mahsud said. “Thankfully, our disease early-warning system will identify locations and we can turn our focus there. There has been no second wave of deaths due to the disease.”

He highlighted that the majority of deaths in flooding are caused by roof collapses and suggested that houses should be inspected before the monsoon season every year.

When asked about assessing damages, the NDMA member said that there can only be an estimation right now.

“Our national response agencies are focused on search, rescue and evacuation and sustaining people in relief camps. This will be our focus until the waters recede; then we will assess socioeconomic, infrastructure and agricultural losses,” Mahsud said.

“Once we assess the situation, governments will decide what assistance to provide.”