Exceptionally high flood observed at Ravi’s Balloki headworks and Sutlej’s Ganda Singh Wala

The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) reports that headworks on the Ravi and Sutlej Rivers are showing exceptionally high flood levels.

As of 5pm, the Balloki headworks on the Ravi River registered a water flow of 223,385 cusecs, which is exceptionally high. By contrast, flows at Shadara (108,960 cusecs) and Sidhnai (19,778 cusecs) have reduced from yesterday.

Meanwhile, on the Sutlej, an exceptionally high flood level persists at Ganda Singh Wala, with a water flow of 253,068 cusecs. Sulemanki recorded a high flood level with 154,219 cusecs and Islam logged a low flood of 63,262 cusecs.