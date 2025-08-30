Toba Tek Singh district administration on high alert, thousands evacuated

The district administration in Toba Tek Singh has been put on high alert amid high water levels in the Ravi River, a handout states.

According to the handout, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Naeem Sindhu is monitoring all measures while in the field, with assistant commissioners and the sub-divisional enforcement officer (Para Force) present in affected areas.

“A high level of floodwater is flowing in the Ravi River at Mal Fatiana in Tehsil Kamalia, due to which 52 villages in Kamalia and Pir Mahal have been affected and the number of people affected by the flood has reached 80,154,” the handout read.

“So far, 66,639 people have been moved to safe places by the district administration under the supervision of assistant commissioners, while the personnel of civil defence, Punjab Police, Pakistan Army and Para Force played an important role in the rescue operation.”

The handout added that Rescue 1122 and health department teams provided first aid to 685 people and evacuated 752 people from low-lying areas. Livestock Department teams were able to relocate 53,710 cattle heads to safe places and vaccinated 3,471.

“Currently, 220 people are staying in relief camps where they are being provided with all basic facilities as well as fodder for their livestock,” the handout read.