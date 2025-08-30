Over 1.5m people affected by Punjab floods along three rivers: PDMA DG

PDMA DG Irfan Ali Kathia has said that a total of more than 1.5 million people have been affected by the recent floods across Punjab.

Detailing the damages caused by the floods, Kathia said 1,179 mouzas (villages) have been affected on Chenab, 478 villages were “underwater” on Ravi, while 391 were impacted along Sutlej.

On the impact on people, Kathia said around 966,000 people were impacted along Chenab, while 232,000 were affected on Ravi. He cautioned that the number of flood-affected people could increase in the coming days.

“Similarly, 313,000 people have been affected along Sutlej River,” the PDMA DG added.