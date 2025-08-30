E-Paper | August 30, 2025

Inheritance and girls

From the Newspaper Published August 30, 2025 Updated August 30, 2025 05:22am

SCROLLING through social media posts, I was struck by a recurring theme: women voicing the importance of having a place they could truly call their own — a home, a piece of land, or even a share in family property. Not as a gift, but as a right. It made me reflect on how often women are denied inheritance and property rights.

Inheritance is more than the transfer of land. It represents dignity, security, intergenerational benefit, and recognition within family and society. But do women truly receive it, or is it merely a hollow promise on paper and in religious scriptures? The country’s Constitution guarantees equality, and the Muslim Family Law of 1961 entitles women to a share of family property. In practice, however, patriarchal family structures continue to strip women of these rights.

As such, daughters are told that marriage and dowry expenses have been enough ‘compensation’ for them. Widows are pushed aside by in-laws, left without security and shelter. Even when women are registered as owners, their ownership is often symbolic; male relatives make the decisions related to selling, renting, or, in case of farms, cultivating.

Research shows that women own only about three per cent of agricultural land in Pakistan, and even fewer have authority over farming inputs or revenue.

This gap between law and lived reality reflects a rather deeper injustice. Until women can claim, manage and benefit from their inheritance, equality will remain an illusion. Recognising women’s property rights does not happen to be just about fairness, it is about reshaping society on the principles of justice and dignity.

Tabia khalil
Karachi

Published in Dawn, August 30th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Rebuilding lives
30 Aug, 2025

Rebuilding lives

WITH floodwaters surging yet again through Punjab, the country is faced with an all too familiar crisis —...
Medicine shortage
30 Aug, 2025

Medicine shortage

THE alarm raised by the Pakistan Medical Association over the ongoing ‘unprecedented’ nationwide shortage of...
War on academia
30 Aug, 2025

War on academia

MUCH of President Donald Trump’s voter base is suspicious of the US higher education sector, particularly more...
Weaponising water
Updated 29 Aug, 2025

Weaponising water

We must confront that India’s apparent weaponisation of water has also played a part in the devastation.
ADB support
29 Aug, 2025

ADB support

PAKISTAN’S quest for deeper collaboration with the Asian Development Bank underscores both its growing appetite ...
Polio epicentre
29 Aug, 2025

Polio epicentre

TWO more children have been paralysed by poliovirus in Tank and North Waziristan, bringing Pakistan’s cases this...