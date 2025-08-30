PML-N’s Saad Rafique calls for joint peace efforts

BAJAUR: Former federal minister and senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Khwaja Saad Rafique has urged the federal and provincial governments to make “joint and sincere” efforts to ensure durable peace and socioeconomic stability in the terrorism-affected tribal districts.

“The issue of terrorism in Bajaur and other merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, once the most peaceful areas in the country, needs to be resolved forever by crushing the elements that are behind its resurgence,” the PML-N leader told reporters at the deputy commissioner’s offices in Civil Colony in Khar hear the other day.

He visited the district to express solidarity with those displaced by the ongoing military operation against terrorists as well as the victims of the recent rains and floods.

Mr Rafique noted that the residents of merged districts were peace-loving and progressive people, who, like other citizens of the country, wanted to live in a peaceful environment and focus on a bright and secure future for their families and children.

Visits Bajaur to show solidarity with IDPs, flood victims

He, however, said terrorism, which resurfaced frequently, greatly affected the residents, including causing displacements.

The PML-N leader said he had come to the district in a personal capacity instead of as a government representative.

He said the previous operations against terrorism had restored peace in Bajaur and other tribal districts.

“It is imperative to introduce a comprehensive monitoring system to effectively maintain peace in these areas,” he said.

Mr Rafique said that empowerment of the civil administration was crucial to restore peace in the terrorism-affected areas, as the civil administration knew the issues facing residents.

“Not only both the federal and provincial governments but all political parties of the country, too, must get united for the eradication of terrorism in Bajaur and other merged districts. This unity is critical to restore lasting peace,” he said.

He lauded the Bajaur Aman Jirga for peace efforts.

Accompanied by party workers, including PML-N provincial senior vice-president Shahabuddin Khan, the PML-N leader said political leaders from Punjab, especially those representing both the federal and Punjab governments, must visit Bajaur and meet with the displaced persons to dispel “baseless notion that it’s a Punjabi vs Pakhtun war”.

He said there was no need for more talks with terrorists as they attacked mosques, markets, innocent civilians, children, women and law-enforcement personnel just to impose their nefarious agenda in the country.

Earlier, Mr Raifique met with local party leaders and workers and learned about the problems of internally displaced persons and flood victims.

In a meeting attended by Shahabuddin Khan and deputy commissioner Shahid Ali Khan, he announced financial assistance for around 200 people affected by the military operation and floods through the Khawaja Rafique Shaheed Foundation.

Published in Dawn, August 30th, 2025