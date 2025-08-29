E-Paper | August 29, 2025

Punjab braces for urban flooding as PMD forecasts ‘very heavy’ rainfall

Published August 29, 2025 Updated August 29, 2025 04:17pm

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued an alert for heavy rainfall in major rivers, warning of “extremely high flood level”.

“Moderate rainfall activity is likely to continue over the upper catchments of all the major rivers, intensity of rainfall may enhance from moderate to heavy from August 30 to September 2,” the alert said.

The PMD noted “exceptionally high flood level” will continue in the Sutlej River, while the Ravi River at Shahdara will gradually decrease “from exceptionally high to high flood level” in the next 24 hours.

It warned that the Chenab River was “expected to attain exceptionally high flood level” during the next 24 hours. The PMD also predicted that the Indus River at Guddu and Sukkur barrages would attain very high flood on Sept 4 and Sept 5 respectively.

