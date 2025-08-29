E-Paper | August 29, 2025

1.5m affected as Punjab reels from ‘worst flood in decades’

Published August 29, 2025 Updated August 29, 2025 10:26am

The Punjab government has launched one of its largest evacuation operations in recent years, as floodwaters affected over 1.46 million people across the province, with the Chenab River expected to swell to dangerous levels at Head Trimmu.

Extremely high floods in the Sutlej, Ravi and Chenab rivers have also resulted in the loss of 17 lives.

The province is battling its worst flooding in four decades, which has caused havoc in hundreds of villages and submerged vital grain crops.

Read the full story here.

