Steps will be taken to introduce hepatitis B birth dose vaccine: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for National Health Services Dr Malik Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath has said the ministry will take all possible steps to introduce the hepatitis B birth dose vaccine nationwide.

He claimed that the ministry was also focusing on strengthening the health system of Islamabad Capital Territory with the vision of scaling it up as a model health city, setting a benchmark for other cities across the country.

He was speaking to representatives of Integral Global. He praised their consistent support to Pakistan’s public health priorities, including the development and implementation of the Prime Minister’s Programme for Hepatitis C Elimination.

During the meeting, the Integral Global team requested the minister of state to emphasise on the importance of introducing the hepatitis B birth dose vaccine nationwide.

The minister endorsed the recommendation, underscoring its urgency and announced that the ministry will immediately convene a meeting with provinces to examine financial and logistical challenges.

Integral Global also shared progress from its ongoing WASH (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene) campaign, which is improving health and hygiene practices in underserved communities and schools through door-to-door awareness, school-based activities, and environmental cleanups.

Furthermore, through initiatives on solid waste management, safe water and hygiene practices, environmental cleanup, and vaccination awareness, Integral Global is helping communities adopt healthier habits.

Founder and Director Nabil Ahmed reaffirmed Integral Global’s long-term commitment to working alongside the ministry of NHS. Senior Public Health Analyst Jenna Buttolph appreciated the ministry’s leadership and assured Integral Global’s full support in advancing the vision of making Islamabad a model health city.

Monitoring of flood-hit areas

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Health Mustafa Kamal on Thursday said all possible efforts were being made to address health needs in flood-hit areas.

He stated this while visiting the Flood Emergency Operations Cell at the National Institute of Health (NIH) to review ongoing measures for providing medical facilities to flood-affected communities across the country.

According to a statement, the minister was given a briefing on actions being taken and the challenges being faced in delivering essential healthcare services to affected populations.

The minister said the ministry was ensuring round-the-clock monitoring and coordination to address health needs.

“Control rooms have been established in the offices of all provincial directors general health, operating 24/7 to coordinate relief efforts. Provincial governments have also designated focal persons for flood-related health coordination,” he said.

He added that the ministry of health, along with its attached institutions, was working in close collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), provincial governments, and international partners to ensure timely response.

“All available resources are being mobilised to provide healthcare services to flood victims. Essential medicines and vaccines have already been dispatched to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan in line with the provincial requests. Adequate supplies of necessary medicines are being maintained to meet any emerging needs.”

Published in Dawn, August 29th, 2025