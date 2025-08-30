How rainbows form

Rainbows are unique phenomena created when sunlight hits falling water or mist at exactly forty-two degrees — an acute angle — from the viewer. Thus, it is not possible to stand within a rainbow at any time, at least not for the person looking.

If an observer is far enough away they can, perhaps, see someone within a rainbow, but this is an optical trick.

Rainbows are created when sun bounces off the reflective water drops as they precipitate from the sky; the same occurs in waterfalls and the like. If the sun is behind you as you’re looking at a rainbow, you’re likely to witness a fuller view, unhindered, because the arc is created opposite the direction of the light source.

Petrichor, the pleasant smell of rain

Petrichor is a word derived from Latin which, when broken down, refers to the scent derived from rainwater coming into contact with previously dry earth. You wouldn’t necessarily encounter petrichor in an already wet place, since it’s only generated when rain comes into contact with certain bacteria in dry clay or dirt.

When the bacteria releases its natural oils, it combines with the natural odours of the soil and the water around it to produce petrichor. As much as people relate the smell to ‘freshness’, it’s actually just the smell of dirt. Albeit pleasant dirt.

Published in Dawn, Young World, August 30th, 2025