Rain expected in AJK, risk of landslides and flooding: NDMA

Published August 28, 2025 Updated August 28, 2025 08:12pm

The NDMA has issued a warning about heavy rain from August 29-September 2 in the upper catchments of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), which carries a risk of landslides and flooding in the region.

“There is a risk of flood situation and landslides in Kotli, Bagh, Mirpur, Poonch, Rawalakot, Muzaffarabad, Haveli and adjacent areas,” the NDMA wrote on X. “The public should take precautionary measures.”

In an attached image, the authority expected the weather system to persist until September 2 and forecasted heavy rain in the Kotli, Bagh, Mirpur, Poonch, Rawalakot, Muzaffarabad and Haveli areas, as well as surrounding regions.

The NDMA highlighted the risk of localised flooding in urban and low-lying areas, an increased chance of landslides and flash flooding in hilly areas, strong winds and thunderstorms and rain and dust, which “can make it hard to see while driving, which may lead to more road accidents”.

