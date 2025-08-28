Rescue 1122 evacuating people adjacent to Ravi River: spokesperson

Punjab Rescue Spokesperson Farooq Ahmed has said in a statement that rescue operations are underway to relocate people near Lahore and adjacent to the Ravi River amid severe flooding in the area.

“Rescue 1122 is evacuating people from the affected areas adjacent to the Ravi River and shifting them to safe places,” the statement read.

“Around 64people have been rescued from Farrukhabad and relocated to a safe place,” Ahmed was quoted as saying. “Rescue personnel also rescued five people with boats in Manga Mandi and are responding to a call to rescue three to four people in the Nanu Dogar area.”