Exceptionally high flood detected at Shahdara, Ganda Singh Wala headworks: FFD

The Flood Forecasting Division has detected an exceptionally high flood in the Ravi and Sutlej rivers, while water flow in the Chenab at Qadirabad has reduced, registering as a very high flood.

As of 6pm, the flood level at Shahdara remained exceptionally high, with a water flow of 217,660 cusecs, while a high flood was registered at Balloki (104,435) and a medium flood was registered at Jassar (99,470 cusecs).

On the Sutlej, the flood level recorded at Ganda Singh Wala was 261,053 cusecs, remaining exceptionally high. However, Sulemanki registered a medium flood (113,124), while Islam showed a low flood (52,706).

The flood level at Qadirabad on the Chenab, however, reduced to 534,409 cusecs, which is a very high flood, coming down from the exceptionally high 660,020 cusecs recorded earlier.

Khanki showed a high flood level (335,956), while Trimmu maintained a normal flow (96,594).

