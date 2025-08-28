E-Paper | August 28, 2025

Flight operations at Sialkot airport suspended for 24 hours

Published August 28, 2025 Updated August 28, 2025 06:58pm

The flight operations at Sialkot International Airport have been temporarily suspended due to flooding, according to spokesperson Muhammad Umair Khan.

“A formal NOTAM (notice to airmen) has been issued regarding the suspension of flight operations for the next 24 hours,” he said.

He also said that the floodwater was being drained from the airport, with the situation improving.

The spokesperson noted that the water had entered the airport from the southern side. “All manpower and machinery of the water administration have been mobilised. Timely drainage of floodwater is being ensured,” he said.

“Most of the main part of the airport terminal building, including parking and runway, is safe,” he added.

