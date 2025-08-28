6 rescue posts, 5 flood relief camps established in Faisalabad

Rescue 1122 has carried out flood relief activities in various parts of Faislabad, including Tandlianwala district, Mari Pattan Alam Shah, Sheraza Pattan, Bulleh Shah, Jhamra and other areas adjacent to the Ravi River.

“To deal with the flood situation, six rescue posts and five flood relief camps have been established,” a statement by the Rescue 1122 said, adding that rescue teams were on high alert and providing facilities to the affected people. It added that 19 people and various animals were evacuated during the last two days.

District Emergency Officer Engineer Ehtesham Wahla was present at the scene and monitoring the relief activities, the statement said. He was quoted as saying, “Rescue personnel are on high alert to protect the lives and property of the people. Six rescue points have been established in the areas near the Ravi River so that emergency services can be provided to the victims in time.”