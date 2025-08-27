‘Very high’ flood expected in Sindh’s Guddu, Sukkur on Sept 4-5: PMD

The Pakistan Meteorological Department’s Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) has issued a weekly outlook at 12pm, warning that the Indus River at Guddu and Sukkur barrages was expected to attain a “very high” flood level on Sept 4 to 5.

The FFD said “very high to exceptionally high flood levels will continue in River Sutlej at Ganda Singh Wala and downstream, [as well as] River Ravi at Jassar and downstream”.

The division forecasted “high to very high” flood levels in the nullahs of Ravi and Chenab during the next 24 hours. It added that Trimmu Barrage on Chenab was expected to attain an “exceptionally high” flood level on Friday evening.

“River Chenab at Panjnad (including discharges from Balloki and Islam) is expected to attain [a] very high flood level on September 2,” the alert warned.