Army called in as ‘exceptionally high’ flood in Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej alarms Punjab

The Punjab government has called in the army in six districts to assist civil authorities in rescue and relief operations, while the Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers faced “exceptionally high” flood early on Wednesday.

Punjab is facing an unprecedented flood emergency due to a combination of heavy rains and India’s decision to release water from two dams. Both countries have been ravaged by intense monsoon rains and flooding in recent weeks.

What we know so far:

Two headworks at Chenab, one each at Ravi and Sutlej in ‘exceptionally high flood’

Another point in Chenab in ‘very high’ flood, while 5 headworks on Indus River see ‘low’ flood

PM orders ministers to visit affected districts

PDMA says over 20,000 evacuated from areas along Chenab, Ravi

Sialkot breaks 49-year rain record; more showers expected across Punjab

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said late on Tuesday that India had opened all the gates of its Thein Dam on the Ravi River. The announcement came a day after Pakistan received a second warning from India that it intended to release water from the rapidly filling Madhopur Dam, Reuters reported. Both dams are located on the Ravi River, which flows from Indian Punjab into Pakistan.

At the same time, heavy rains in the upper catchment areas of the Chenab River have swollen downstream flows, placing thousands of citizens at risk.

As of 11am, Chenab at the Qadirabad and Khanki headworks, Ravi at Jassar, and Sutlej at Ganda Singh Wala were in an “exceptionally high flood” condition, according to the data by the Met Office’s Flood Forecasting Division (FFD).

Jassar headwork had already been declared as facing exceptionally high flood at 2am.

The water outflows at Khanki were recorded at over 1 million cubic feet per second (cusecs) and were rising, while the outflows at Qadirabad neared 800,000 cusecs and were “steady”.

The outflows at Jassar and Ganda Singh Wala were over 200,000 cusecs, with a “steady” flow in both.

This screengrab shows flood levels at various locations in Pakistan’s rivers at 11am on Aug 27, 2025. — Flood Forecasting Division website

WATCH: Floods’ human toll and climate science explained

Marala Headworks, which had been in “exceptionally high flood” at 2am, was now at “very high” flood level, with declining outflows of around 600,000 cusecs.

The headworks of Chashma, Taunsa, Guddu, Sukkur, and Kotri on the Indus River were in “low” flood as of the last update at 6am. Islam Headworks on the Sutlej River was also in low flood at 11am.

In view of the risky situation, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif issued special directives to the federal ministers to visit the affected areas in Punjab and monitor the relief operations, the government said on X.

The premier also ordered National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik to remain in contact with the Punjab PDMA and provide full assistance in evacuating people to safe locations.

“Relief operations should be further accelerated, and coordination between institutions should be intensified. The process of immediately relocating people living along river passages to safe locations should be made more effective and swift,” PM Shehbaz was quoted as saying.

According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Home Department, the army has been requisitioned in Lahore, Faisalabad, Kasur, Sialkot, Narowal and Okara districts to support district administrations in protecting lives and property.

The decision was taken after local administrations formally requested the immediate deployment of troops.

In a post on X, state-run PTV News said the army was carrying out rescue and relief operations in Lahore, Faisalabad, Okara, Kasur, Sialkot and Narowal since last night.

Over 20,000 evacuated so far from areas along Chenab, Ravi: PDMA

Speaking to the media this morning, Punjab PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia said 20,000 to 25,000 people had already been evacuated from the flood plains of Chenab and Ravi.

He highlighted that all relevant institutions, including rescue teams and district administrations, have been alerted as per the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

He cautioned that the high flood in Ravi at Jassar was expected to pass through Lahore and Shahdara tonight between 10pm and 12am, while it is expected to pass through Balloki Headworks at 9am tomorrow.

DG Kathia pointed out that the last time such a huge flow of water was seen was nearly 38 to 39 years ago. In 1988, 346,000 cusecs of water were recorded, while in 1994 and 1995, 132,000 and 171,000 cusecs were recorded, the PDMA DG said.

“But now we’re expecting that the water will be between 180,000 and 190,000 cusecs,” he said, adding that since Shahdara has a capacity of 250,000, it is expected to pass safely without major losses.

Punjab’s Rescue 1122 has launched flood relief operations in various parts of Sialkot, including Nullah Palkhu, River Tawi, Syedpur, Kobay Chak, Chani Gondal and several villages of Sambrial tehsil, APP reported.

According to a spokesperson, teams rescued 243 people who were trapped in houses and farms, and moved them to safer locations. Rescue teams remained active in the affected areas to ensure timely evacuation and assistance.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal appealed to residents of low-lying areas near River Tawi and Chenab to immediately relocate to safe places to avoid any untoward situation.

More rain expected across Punjab as Sialkot breaks 49-year record

In an update at 11am, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said rain with strong winds and thunderstorms was likely to continue in Narowal, Sialkot, Lahore, Kasur, Jhelum, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujarat, Sheikhupura, Azad Kashmir and surrounding areas in the next one to three hours.

The PMD advised the public to take precautionary measures and stay updated.

In the last 24 hours till 9am, Sialkot witnessed the highest amount of rainfall in the last 49 years, the PMD said.

During the 24-hour period, the city recorded 363.5 millimetres of rain, surpassing 339.7mm it received on Aug 6, 1976, the PMD added.