India’s heavy rains cause floods, kill 30 in landslide on pilgrim route

Reuters Published August 27, 2025 Updated August 27, 2025 11:45am
A damaged car lies in the rubble after a part of a bridge collapsed along the Tawi River following heavy rainfall in occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Aug 27, 2025. — Reuters/ Mukesh Gupta
A damaged car lies in the rubble after a part of a bridge collapsed along the Tawi River following heavy rainfall in occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Aug 27, 2025. — Reuters/ Mukesh Gupta

Heavy rain set off a landslide on a famed Hindu pilgrimage route in India-occupied Jammu region, killing at least 30 people, the ANI news agency said on Wednesday, while floods prompted official warnings for people to stay indoors at night.

Weather officials forecast more rain and thunderstorms with gusty winds for the mountainous region of Ladakh, while heavy rain is set to lash the occupied Jammu and Kashmir territory.

Authorities were battling to restore telecom services as communication was “almost nonexistent”, said Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Tuesday’s landslide near the shrine of Vaishno Devi on the pilgrims’ route killed at least 30 people, said ANI, in which Reuters holds a minor stake.

It was the latest havoc from downpours in the Himalayan region that killed 60 people, with 200 missing in Kishtwar in occupied Kashmir last week.

Authorities also ordered the closure of educational institutions in held Jammu, which weather officials said was deluged with 368 millimetres of rain on Tuesday.

The rivers Tawi, Chenab, and Basantar overflowed beyond their alert levels, causing floods in low-lying areas, held Jammu district official Rakesh Kumar told reporters.

Television images showed vehicles falling into a big hole after a bridge collapsed on the Tawi river, while some highways linking occupied Jammu to the rest of India were also damaged.

Pakistan has also grappled with monsoon rains in recent weeks.

On Tuesday, Islamabad said Punjab faced a “very high to exceptionally high” danger of flooding from a combination of heavy rains and India’s decision to release water from two dams.

The number of displaced in the province now exceeds 150,000, including nearly 35,000 who left voluntarily after flood warnings triggered by heavy rain since August 14, officials said.

