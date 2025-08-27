Pakistan floods 2025
  • Two headworks at Chenab, one each at Ravi and Sutlej in ‘exceptionally high flood’
  • Another point in Chenab in ‘very high’ flood, while 5 headworks on Indus River see ‘low’ flood
  • PM orders ministers to visit affected districts
  • PDMA warns of high flood in Ravi at Jassar
  • NDMA chairman says nearly 210,000 people have been safely evacuated from flood-affected regions
  • Sialkot breaks 49-year rain record; more showers expected across Punjab
Published 27 Aug, 2025 06:07pm

NDMA chairman says 210,000 evacuated in flood rescue, no casualties reported

NDMA Chairman Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik has said that nearly 210,000 people have been safely evacuated from flood-affected regions with no casualties reported, APP reports.

Speaking to the media, Lt Gen Malik said large-scale rescue efforts are being carried out in close coordination with the Pakistan Army, Rangers, Rescue 1122, Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs), and other agencies, with evacuees relocated to relief camps where they are receiving medical care, food, and other essential services.

He said the NDMA has issued early warnings for a new spell of rainfall expected between August 29 and September 9, particularly in the catchment zones of the flooded areas, adding that local administrations, NGOs, and other stakeholders have been alerted to take precautionary measures to minimise potential losses.

The chairman said the water flow at Panjnad is expected to surge between 600,000 to 700,000 cusecs in the coming days and the NDMA is actively sharing early warning information with the Sindh PDMA and other relevant authorities to ensure timely preparedness.

Pressure levels at key downstream points such as Kotri and Guddu are also being monitored closely, while evacuation from flood-affected areas along the Sutlej River will continue as water levels rise.

He said army formations are implementing evacuation measures in their respective zones under directives from the army chief with priority given to relocating vulnerable populations.

The chairman said additional rainfall is expected in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, prompting the NDMA to urge citizens to stay informed through the NDMA Disaster Alert mobile application.

He reaffirmed that early warnings have been issued for the next 25 to 45 days, with a particular focus on northern Punjab, AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan, where heavy rainfall may lead to further flooding.

Published 27 Aug, 2025 08:47pm

President Zardari orders Sindh govt to start preparing for floods

President Asif Ali Zardari has ordered the Sindh government to begin preparing for floods, according to a statement from the PPP.

“The president directed the Government of Sindh to immediately start preparing for the massive body of water approaching the province, in the next few days,” the statement read.

It added that the president expressed deep grief and sorrow over the devastation caused by heavy floods in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan, according to a statement from the Presidency.

“The president expressed heartfelt condolences to the families who suffered losses of life, property, livestock, and farms,” the statement read. “He expressed complete solidarity with the affected people during these challenging times.”

The president also appreciated the armed forces and emergency rescue teams, who “demonstrated exemplary valour and commitment to the people of Pakistan in their hour of need”.

The president expressed confidence that the people of Pakistan would overcome this trial with the same resilience they demonstrated during the floods of 2010 and 2022, the statement concluded.

Published 27 Aug, 2025 08:40pm

No dangerous situation as of yet for Sindh: Tarar

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar has said that so far, a dangerous situation has not yet developed concerning potential flooding in Sindh after the current inundation in Punjab.

He said the flow of water in Sindh was normal as of now, along with the water entering from Punjab.

“We are updated of the situation moment-by-moment and all flows are being monitored so if any such situation arises then alert will be issued and timely evacuation will be ensured.”

Published 27 Aug, 2025 08:38pm

7 swept away by floodwaters in Sambrial: rescue official

Seven people have been swept away by floodwater in Sambrial, including five people who belonged to the same family, a spokesperson for Rescue 1122 said in a statement.

“Seven people were washed away in floodwater in Majra Kalan,” said Rescue 1122 spokesperson Waseem. “The bodies of a woman and her child have been recovered, while two other children and her husband are still missing.

He added that someone who went to pick up relatives in the area and a 65-year-old man were also washed away.

The spokesperson stated that over 50 villages have been submerged due to the Chenab River overflowing.

“Around 110 stranded people have been rescued, but some are still trapped in their homes due to severe flooding,” Waseem said.

Published 27 Aug, 2025 08:29pm

Tarar says climate change more to blame for recent floods, downplays Indian role

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar has said that climate change and the recent heavy rains are more to blame for the flooding situation instead of any alleged Indian role.

Speaking on Geo News show ‘Capital Talk’, he said: “The whole region has been impacted by extraordinary rain and cloud bursts because of which there has been riverine and urban flooding … so this is a result of climate change.”

Published 27 Aug, 2025 07:49pm

CM Maryam reviews provincial flooding situation

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has presided over a four-hour-long meeting in which the situation of all flood-affected areas across Punjab was reviewed.

Relief and rescue reports regarding flood-affected districts were presented in the meeting. Rescue and relief activities were reviewed in the flood-affected areas.

She directed to utilise all available resources for the flood victims.

She was informed in the briefing that all relevant departments of the Punjab government are monitoring the flood situation 24/7.

CM Maryam directed to adopt emergency measures in hospitals in view of the flood situation in all districts across Punjab.

Published 27 Aug, 2025 07:40pm

At least 1,358 citizens relocated to safe areas: Jhang police

The Jhang police have confirmed that teams evacuated 1,358 citizens to safe areas from areas affected by flooding, according to a press release.

“They (the rescued people) included 665 males, 457 females and 263 children, besides 1,392 animals,” the press release read, quoting a Jhang police spokesperson.

The spokesperson added that the localities of Durraj, Garh Maharaja, Islampur, Karrianwala, Thatha Mala, Sheikh Ali, Jhallar Awan, Ballian, Moonghar, Abadi Kanwan and Thatha Jhphana were evacuated.

Published 27 Aug, 2025 07:20pm

Toba Tek Singh district administration placed on high alert

Following directives from Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Toba Tek Singh district administration has been placed on high alert as authorities brace for a possible flood in the River Ravi, according to a press release.

Toba Tek Singh Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Naeem Sandhu and District Police Officer (DPO) Ibadat Nisar have visited the Ravi-adjacent locality of Mal Fattiana to assess the flood situation.

“During the visit, they monitored the evacuation of residents to safer locations and inspected the facilities at relief camps,” the press release read. “DC Sandhu emphasised that [the] timely and safe relocation of affected families is a priority.”

During a meeting, DC Sandhu said that 48 villages in the Kamalia and Pir Mahal tehsils are being evacuated, while five relief camps and a control room have been established to monitor water levels continuously.

The Irrigation Department stated that floodwater from Balloki Headworks is expected to reach Head Sadhnai within 24 hours. Sandhu added that the army has also been requisitioned to assist in case of emergencies.

Updated 27 Aug, 2025 07:21pm

Qadirabad dam embankment blown up as it braces for flood surge

Authorities have blown up an embankment next to the monsoon-engorged Qadirabad dam, AFP reports.

Authorities carried out a controlled explosion of an embankment at Qadirabad dam on the Chenab River as the water levels rose.

“To save the structure, we have breached the right marginal embankment so that the flow of the water reduces,” said Mazhar Hussain, the spokesperson for Punjab PDMA.

Updated 27 Aug, 2025 07:30pm

Banks of Ravi River around Tandlianwala evacuated

Faisalabad district officials have been informed by authorities in Tandlianwala that all localities near the bank of the Ravi River have been evacuated, with people relocated to nearby government schools where flood relief camps have been set up.

According to a press release, Faisalabad Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nadim Nasir, City Police Officer Sahibzada Bilal Umar and Tandlianwala Assistant Commissioner Azka visited the banks of the Ravi River near Mari Pattan, Miuza Alam Shah and Sheraz Pattan.

Local officials briefed them that medical and livestock camps had been established in affected areas, while the DC said six relief camps had been made functional in Mouza Malangi, Mouza Kurr, Mari Pattan, Chak 608 GB, Alam Shah, Sheraz Pattan and Mouza Pir Salahuddin.

Irrigation department officials said that in the Ravi near Tandlianwala, the flow was recorded at 40,000 cusecs and was expected to rise to between 100,000 and 150,000 cusecs within 24 hours. The DC claimed that food and potable water are being supplied in the relief camps.

People evacuate from villages near the banks of the Ravi River in Tandlianwala, Punjab on August 27. — Photo via Tariq Saeed
People evacuate from villages near the banks of the Ravi River in Tandlianwala, Punjab on August 27. — Photo via Tariq Saeed

Published 27 Aug, 2025 06:39pm

Rescue 1122 deploys boats, medical personnel in Jhang

A press release from the Jhang deputy commissioner’s (DC) office states that Rescue 1122 has deployed boats and emergency medical staff at 20 vulnerable points in Punjab’s Jhang district.

The statement added that 18 flood relief camps have been established across the district, with eight in Jhang, three in Shorkot, four in Ahmed Pur Sial, and three in Athara Hazari.

The DC was quoted as saying that food and other necessities will be supplied to people relocated from flood-prone areas. He also instructed education authorities to close schools in affected areas for the safety of students and teachers.

According to the press release, the meeting was informed that the Irrigation Department has shifted heavy machinery to strengthen spurs.

Meanwhile, Jhang Commissioner Maryam Khan, Brigadier Muhammad Iftikhar and Regional Police Officer Zeeshan Asghar visited Jhang and Chiniot to review the arrangements made by the district administration and inspect the Chenab’s spurs in Shah Jewana and Chund Bharwana areas.

Published 27 Aug, 2025 06:34pm

Govt employees’ leaves cancelled in Jhang: press release

The leaves of all government employees in Punjab’s Jhang district have been cancelled until further notice to ensure uninterrupted monitoring of flood areas.

A press release from the Jhang deputy commissioner’s office said that the district administration has ordered rescue teams to move people living in low-lying areas to safe locations immediately.

Published 27 Aug, 2025 06:33pm

‘Riverbank resorts to be razed for flood risks’: Musadik Malik vows no exceptions

Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Dr Musadik Malik has said that the federal government has evolved a strategy to demolish all illegal and unsafe resorts built along riverbanks to avoid flood risks, warning that no one, no matter how powerful, will be spared, APP reports.

“These luxury resorts, whether legal or illegal, are not just buildings. In floods, they turn into missiles that smash through downstream villages, destroying lives and livelihoods,” Malik said while addressing the CIPFA-ICAP Public Financial Management Conference.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had issued clear orders for their removal, adding: “We will raze them all. No exceptions, no exemptions”.

Read more here.

Published 27 Aug, 2025 05:41pm

Punjab govt requests army aviation assets

The Punjab government has requested one helicopter from the Pakistan Army to “support ongoing flood relief and rescue operations”, according to a notification from the Punjab Home Department.

“The current flood situation has escalated rapidly, leading to widespread displacement, loss of infrastructure and a critical need for air support to reach out to the stranded population, monitor [the] situation through aerial survey, and deliver essential supplies,” the notification, available with Dawn.com, read.

Published 27 Aug, 2025 05:00pm

PHOTOS: Citizens struggle as Sialkot inundated

Residents wade through a flooded street in Sialkot on August 27. — Reuters
Residents wade through a flooded street in Sialkot on August 27. — Reuters

Vehicles move along a flooded street in Sialkot on August 27. — Reuters
Vehicles move along a flooded street in Sialkot on August 27. — Reuters

People push a buffalo after it was stranded on a flooded road in Sialkot on August 27. — Reuters
People push a buffalo after it was stranded on a flooded road in Sialkot on August 27. — Reuters

A man rides a motorbike on a flooded street following monsoon rains and rising water levels in Sialkot on August 27. — Reuters
A man rides a motorbike on a flooded street following monsoon rains and rising water levels in Sialkot on August 27. — Reuters

Published 27 Aug, 2025 04:59pm

‘Very high’ flood expected in Sindh’s Guddu, Sukkur on Sept 4-5: PMD

The Pakistan Meteorological Department’s Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) has issued a weekly outlook at 12pm, warning that the Indus River at Guddu and Sukkur barrages was expected to attain a “very high” flood level on Sept 4 to 5.

The FFD said “very high to exceptionally high flood levels will continue in River Sutlej at Ganda Singh Wala and downstream, [as well as] River Ravi at Jassar and downstream”.

The division forecasted “high to very high” flood levels in the nullahs of Ravi and Chenab during the next 24 hours. It added that Trimmu Barrage on Chenab was expected to attain an “exceptionally high” flood level on Friday evening.

“River Chenab at Panjnad (including discharges from Balloki and Islam) is expected to attain [a] very high flood level on September 2,” the alert warned.

Published 27 Aug, 2025 04:55pm

Hafizabad 8th Punjab district to call in army

The Punjab Home Department has requested the deployment of troops in Hafizabad, following the requisition letters for the other seven districts issued yesterday.

The army has been requisitioned in eight districts of Punjab — namely Lahore, Okara, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Kasur, Sargodha and Hafizabad — to support district administrations in protecting lives and property.

Published 27 Aug, 2025 04:52pm

Karakoram Highway, major roads in GB cleared: DG ISPR

The DG ISPR spoke about the flood response in GB and AJK.

“Two engineer units, one medical battalion and one infantry battalion are working in addition to in situ troops,” Lt Gen Chaudhry said. “Air relief operations have also been carried out.

“Karakoram Highway (KKH) is completely open and Jaglot-Skardu road is now open,” he added.

“Work is ongoing in two areas: in Hassanabad, a diversion was created to open the KKH, but the large piece (of debris) washed up there is being broken down. In Ghizer, work is being carried out on the Ghizer-Phander road; it should be completed within 24-48 hours.”