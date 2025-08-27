NDMA Chairman Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik has said that nearly 210,000 people have been safely evacuated from flood-affected regions with no casualties reported, APP reports.

Speaking to the media, Lt Gen Malik said large-scale rescue efforts are being carried out in close coordination with the Pakistan Army, Rangers, Rescue 1122, Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs), and other agencies, with evacuees relocated to relief camps where they are receiving medical care, food, and other essential services.

He said the NDMA has issued early warnings for a new spell of rainfall expected between August 29 and September 9, particularly in the catchment zones of the flooded areas, adding that local administrations, NGOs, and other stakeholders have been alerted to take precautionary measures to minimise potential losses.

The chairman said the water flow at Panjnad is expected to surge between 600,000 to 700,000 cusecs in the coming days and the NDMA is actively sharing early warning information with the Sindh PDMA and other relevant authorities to ensure timely preparedness.

Pressure levels at key downstream points such as Kotri and Guddu are also being monitored closely, while evacuation from flood-affected areas along the Sutlej River will continue as water levels rise.

He said army formations are implementing evacuation measures in their respective zones under directives from the army chief with priority given to relocating vulnerable populations.

The chairman said additional rainfall is expected in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, prompting the NDMA to urge citizens to stay informed through the NDMA Disaster Alert mobile application.

He reaffirmed that early warnings have been issued for the next 25 to 45 days, with a particular focus on northern Punjab, AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan, where heavy rainfall may lead to further flooding.