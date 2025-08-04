E-Paper | August 04, 2025

Trailer truck crashes in Karachi’s DHA, injuring 2: Rescue 1122

Imtiaz Ali Published August 4, 2025 Updated August 4, 2025 12:02pm
A photo of the back of a trawler truck that crashed into a bungalow in Karachi’s Defence Phase 2 on August 4, 2025. — Rescue 1122
A photo of the back of a trawler truck that crashed into a bungalow in Karachi’s Defence Phase 2 on August 4, 2025. — Rescue 1122
A photo of heavy damage to the front of a trawler that crashed into a bungalow in Karachi’s Defence Phase 2 on August 4, 2025. — Rescue 1122
A photo of heavy damage to the front of a trawler that crashed into a bungalow in Karachi’s Defence Phase 2 on August 4, 2025. — Rescue 1122

A high-speed trailer truck crashed in Karachi’s upscale Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on Monday morning, injuring two people, according to Rescue 1122.

The city has lately witnessed a rise in traffic accidents, especially involving heavy vehicles, including dumpers and water tankers, which killed nearly 500 people and injured 4,879 in 2024, according to hospital data.

According to a spokesperson for Rescue 1122 Sindh, the trailer was travelling at a high speed when it crashed into a bungalow in DHA Phase 2.

He said that as soon as Rescue 1122’s Central Command and Control team received the information, the urban search and rescue team, along with two ambulances and one disaster response vehicle, rushed to the scene.

“Two people trapped as a result of the collision were rescued safely,” he said, adding that they were transported to the hospital via ambulance with minor injuries.

Both of the injured victims were trailer staff, he added.

Accidents frequently occur in the metropolis due to violations of traffic rules, with speeding and unsafe overtaking being major contributing factors. Speeding increases the risk of crashes and the severity of injuries, while unsafe overtaking often leads to head-on collisions.

Last month, a 59-year-old man was killed when a dumper truck ran over his motorcycle in Karachi’s Saudabad. The incident angered area residents, who damaged the truck and beat the driver before police intervened.

Earlier in the same week, at least four people lost their lives and another six were injured — all from the same family — after their speeding car crashed into a wall on Hawkesbay Road in the city’s Mauripur area, while a separate collision between a trailer and a truck left one dead and three injured near New Sabzi Mandi on the Super Highway.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Terror potpourri
Updated 04 Aug, 2025

Terror potpourri

Kabul must do much more to neutralise the militant threat in Afghanistan.
In honour’s name
04 Aug, 2025

In honour’s name

THE blood of women continues to be spilled in the name of honour and still, the state remains a spectator. A recent...
The plastic problem
04 Aug, 2025

The plastic problem

PLASTIC waste, produced in large quantities, causes substantial damage to people and the ecosystem. The inauguration...
Hybrid ruin
Updated 03 Aug, 2025

Hybrid ruin

The PTI may be suffering, but it still wants the blessing of its tormentors more than the sympathy of their other victims.
No advantage
03 Aug, 2025

No advantage

THE new agreement between Pakistan and the US, heralded as a ‘strategic’ breakthrough in their trade and...
Starvation politics
03 Aug, 2025

Starvation politics

THE visit of US envoy Steve Witkoff to Gaza’s aid corridors underlines how broken the West’s humanitarian...