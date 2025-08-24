Train drivers warn of strike if Pakistan Railways continues to use ‘faulty’ wagons

LAHORE: Train drivers are up in arms over being held responsible for recent derailments and accidents, and warned of initiating a country-wide strike if Pakistan Railways (PR) continued to use ‘faulty’ wagons.

“We are really worried that the drivers are being held responsible for the derailments and accidents despite the fact the such untoward events are happening because of the brakeless wagons and coaches. Though, after recent instructions, the situation has improved in the passenger train operations with shortened train composition by excluding faulty coaches, the use of brakeless wagons in goods’ trains is still continued,” explained PR Train Drivers Association (Multan chapter) President Karim Bakhsh while talking to Dawn on Saturday.

“They (the officers) know very well that derailments are caused due to the rolling stock. Then why are they holding our drivers responsible for this,” he wondered.

In a recent communication after accidents of 116-Down and 14-Down, the PR administration directed to use coaches and wagons having adequate and tested braking power in all passenger and goods trains.

The administration, on the orders of the Railways minister, also directed to use only that rolling stock cleared by the mechanical department with certified braking efficiency. It also directed the officers concerned to ensure checking brake power of all coaches and wagons in the trains before departure.

Mr Bakhsh said the association office bearers met the officers concerned on Saturday and told them about the ongoing operation of goods trains having only 40-50 percent brakeless and faulty wagons despite clear directions by the minister. “During the meeting, we gave our officers a week to resolve this issue. We will otherwise have no option but to stop the operation of goods trains,” he warned.

Meanwhile, a meeting of train drivers was also held wherein the participants expressed grave concerns over the behaviour of the railways’ authorities.

They were of the view that since the trains were still being run with dummy wagons (a term used for faulty or brakeless wagons or coaches), holding drivers responsible on the pretext of overshooting was highly condemnable. They also pointed out faulty safety devices and sensors installed in the locomotives.

“When the safety devices, coaches, wagons etc don’t work properly, what can you expect from the driver,” questioned Train Drivers Association (Lahore Chapter) President Irfan Iqbal. He said the association would see what the officers concerned do in the coming days. “If they fail to comply with the instructions fully, we will call a meeting for adopting further course of action,” he warned.

