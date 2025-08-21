6 killed, 2 injured as bus collides with rescue vehicle in Punjab’s Rahim Yar Khan

A collision between a bus and a rescue ambulance on Thursday killed six people, including four rescue personnel, and injured two others in Punjab’s Rahim Yar Khan district, according to officials.

A statement issued by Punjab Rescue Spokesperson Farouk Ahmed said the accident occurred on the Rahim Yar Khan Road in the Kot Samaba area. “Six people, including four rescue personnel, died in the accident,” he said.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson Adnan Shabbir, the incident took place at 3:21pm. He said the two injured people were taken to Sheikh Zayed Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Rahim Yar Khan District Police Officer Irfan Ali Sammon had reached the spot to monitor the relief activities. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khuram Javed condoled the families of the deceased rescue officials and sought a report from concerned officers.

The Rescue 1122 statement added that the emergency services secretary instructed the district rescue officer to provide an immediate report of the accident.

“Provincial Minister for Emergency Services Khawaja Salman Rafique and Secretary Emergency Services Dr Rizwan Naseer expressed their regret over the loss of six lives in the Rahim Yar Khan accident,” it said.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority Director General Irfan Ali Kathia expressed condolences over the loss of six lives, saying the accident was “deeply unfortunate”.

He directed the DC to provide the best medical assistance. “The affected families will be assisted as per the policy of the Punjab government,” he said.

He added, “Citizens are requested to take precautionary measures while travelling.”

Road accidents are common across Pakistan due to reckless driving, poor road conditions, and weak traffic enforcement. Over-speeding and unfit vehicles add to the risk, especially on highways.

Last month, nine passengers died and 30 others were injured after a bus fell into a ditch near Balkassar Interchange in Punjab’s Chakwal district.

Six people were killed and seven were injured after a passenger bus caught fire after colliding with a loader rickshaw carrying petrol on the Western Bypass in Quetta on June 24.

In April, a bus driver was burnt alive and seven passengers were injured as their bus caught fire after hitting a mini-truck laden with pesticides at Gojra on the M-4 motorway near Nawan Lahore interchange.