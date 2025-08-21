E-Paper | August 21, 2025

Police fire tear gas as clashes erupt with Sost protesters in GB, organisers claim

Jamil Nagri Published August 21, 2025 Updated August 21, 2025 03:54pm
Police clash with protesters at Sost in Gilgit-Baltistan, Aug 21. — Photo by author
Police clash with protesters at Sost in Gilgit-Baltistan, Aug 21. — Photo by author

A clash broke out between police and protesters in the early hours of Thursday, leaving several injured, protest organisers claimed, as traders continued to block routes in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Sost Valley.

Last month, Pak-China Tajeer Etihad Action Committee launched a protest against the suspension of border trade via the Khunjerab Pass, blaming the federal government’s inaction over unresolved tax-related issues, which have inflicted heavy losses on importers and exporters over the year.

One of the organisers, Muhammad Ismail, claimed that the police had launched a crackdown against peaceful protesters, stating: “Police resorted to tear gas and aerial firing to disperse protesters from the venue.”

Speaking to reporters, Hunza Superintendent of Police Nabeel Ahmed said that there was no plan to launch a crackdown on the sit-in.

“Police were deployed only to arrest a suspect who is allegedly extorting traders at the customs and immigration area upon their return from China,” he said. “The sit-in organisers had been asked to hand over the suspect for investigation, but they have not done so yet.”

The protest organisers said that the police and district administration had warned the protesters to disperse from Sost.

Addressing an emergency press conference, Ismail, Ebadullah, Gul Sher and other committee members claimed that the police launched “an attack on protesters at midnight to sabotage the peaceful protest for the rights of GB people”.

The protest organisers said they had been engaged with various committees, including one constituted by the prime minister for negotiations, but claimed that “the government resorted to using force”.

The organisers highlighted that the GB traders were protesting for one month for their genuine demands, including customs clearance of 280 consignments which have been stranded at the Sost Dry Port for 10 months.

Opposition Leader in the GB Assembly, Kazim Mesum, issued a statement condemning the use of force, warning the government that suppressing peaceful demonstrations could ignite a larger movement across GB.

Separately, the Sost Bazaar Association held a shutter-down strike and protest rally against the shelling and firing by police and FC.

During a press conference, the association’s President, Ulfat Karim, said, “Sales tax and income tax are not applicable as GB was not constitutionally part of Pakistan.”

The association condemned the authorities’ action against the traders and denounced the indiscriminate shelling of shops, petrol pumps, hotels, and other properties, announcing its full support for the ongoing sit-in.

On July 28, traders in GB blocked Sost dry port, halting all trade and travel between Pakistan and China. The protest on the Kara­k­oram High­w­­ay (KKH) has paralysed the regional economy and stranded travellers, including Chinese nationals who also staged a protest demanding passage into China through the Khunjerab pass.

In June, thousands of passengers and tourists remained stranded at KKH for many hours after traders had blocked the road. The protesters vowed that the road connecting Pakistan with China would remain closed to traffic till the acceptance of their demands.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Paralysed city
Updated 21 Aug, 2025

Paralysed city

Successive administrations have neglected Karachi or paid lip service to its civic issues.
Detention law
21 Aug, 2025

Detention law

AS the government benches in the Upper House prepared to push through the problematic Anti-Terrorism Act (Amendment)...
Simplified tax form
21 Aug, 2025

Simplified tax form

THE FBR’s initiative to roll out the long-promised simplified electronic income tax return form for individual...
Industrial policy
Updated 20 Aug, 2025

Industrial policy

A new industrial policy isolated from complementary frameworks for the development of agriculture and services will not change anything.
Ukraine peace push
20 Aug, 2025

Ukraine peace push

THERE is renewed momentum to end the Ukraine war — now in its fourth year — with US President Donald Trump...
Recurring cases
20 Aug, 2025

Recurring cases

TWENTY-ONE children have been paralysed by polio in Pakistan this year, the latest two in Kohistan and Badin. Each...